Rescue Mission announces retirement of executive director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rescue Mission’s executive director of just over five years is retiring.

James Echement started at the Mission in 2003 as a learning center instructor.

He quickly moved up the ranks to become the director of development and then executive director in March of 2012.

John Muckridge III, the current deputy director, will serve as the next CEO and president of the Rescue Mission, effective immediately.

“John has been groomed by Jim Echement for the role of CEO for the past three years so the transition will be very smooth,” said Board President Marisa Volpini. “Based on John’s commitment to serving Jesus and knowledge of the ministry, we are confident that he is the man called to this role.”

The Rescue Mission’s Board of Trustees and staff thanked Echement and his family for their love and dedication over the past 14 years.

Echement was the Mission’s seventh executive director.