Water damage closes Campbell City Hall

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell City Hall is closed Monday because of water damage.

911 lines and other phone systems are impacted. Residents should call (330) 755-1411 or (330) 755-1412 for an officer.

Court proceedings for the day have also been canceled.

Employees in the police department noticed water leaking from the ceiling Sunday night. A foot of water was found on the roof.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the drains weren’t working, causing water to pool up.

Water is dripping on electrical fixtures and causing the ceiling tiles to come down.

Phillips said equipment and paperwork are damaged in several offices and predicts a costly cleanup.

“I’ll guarantee you it’s in the thousands, definitely in the thousands. We’ve lost equipment. We’ve lost paperwork, the ceiling tiles themselves. Just the cleanup itself is going to be costly,” Phillips said.