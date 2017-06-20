Dogs alert woman to house fire in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A woman in Union Township said her dogs saved her life on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who lives at a home on Boston Avenue, said her dogs started barking and woke her up about 6:30 a.m. to a smoke-filled house.

She and her dogs were able to get out of the house OK, but the fire spread quickly.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the house. The entire second floor of the house was destroyed, and the roof collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

A cause hasn’t been determined yet.