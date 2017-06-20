Experienced officers join Youngstown Police Department’s ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department grew its ranks Tuesday with the swearing in of four new officers.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said staffing has been low, and these new officers bring the department up to 154.

The new hires come with some experience.

Two are from the Lisbon Police Department and two are from Poland’s police department.

Lees said some officers made the move to Youngstown to get specialized training.

“We have officers in a variety of assignments. Everything from various task forces to the Vice Squad, Bomb Squad, SWAT Team, so there is a lot of opportunity, I think, and they look at that,” he said.

The new recruits will go through four months of on-the-job training and then they will be assigned a patrol.