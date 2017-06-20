Fundraiser planned for Warren police officer with Stage 4 cancer

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A non-profit organization is stepping in to help a Warren cop who’s fighting for his life.

Blue Line Unlimited will be holding a fundraiser this weekend to help Officer Lance Adkins. Adkins was diagnosed with Stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma in February.

The dinner and 50-gun raffle will be held at the Yankee Lake Ballroom in Brookfield on Saturday.

All of the proceeds are going to the Adkins Fund.

“We’re asking people to kind of return that favor and help out Lance. You know that we have his back as well, so he’s not just out there serving the public, but this is an opportunity for the public to be able to come back and show some appreciation for the officers in the community,” said James Bucks, of Blue Line Unlimited.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

They can be purchased at BlueLineUnlimited.com.