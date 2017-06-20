Nugget of Knowledge: Expiration date and bottled water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You reach in your refrigerator and you pull out milk it has an expiration date , or prune juice, ah my friend. Or meat or whatever, and it has an expiration date. And a bottle of water. Wait, water doesn’t expire does it? Why would it have an expiration date on it? Well you can thank the people of New Jersey. In 1987 the legislature in New Jersey passed a law that said anything sold or packaged, whether solid or liquid, has to have an expiration date no more than two years after it’s manufactured. Now the bottled water company said, great, we send water to the other 49 states, with no expiration date, never had to, but now we have to do something special for the people of New Jersey. And that’s expensive. So what the bottled water people did was decide to put an expiration date on ALL the water we send everywhere, just to make the New Jersey people happy. The Food and Drug Administration never said bottled water had to have an expiration date. And the New Jersey legislature finally got around to repealing that 1987 law, but by that time it was common practice. And so everything, even water, even though it doesn’t need it, has an expiration date.

