Apostolakis Honda Receives CarGurus’ “2017 Top Rated Dealer” Award

Cortland, OH, June 16, 2017 – CarGurus , a leading consumer automotive car shopping website, today announced it has named Apostolakis Honda a “2017 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer.” The annual CarGurus Top Rated Dealer awards are presented to a select group of car dealerships that have received the highest average ratings from shoppers who have submitted dealership reviews on the CarGurus platform. CarGurus uses shoppers’ dealership ratings as well as comprehensive valuation analytics to help shoppers search their local marketplace and find great car deals from top-rated dealers.

“We are thrilled to recognize Apostolakis Honda as a Top Rated Dealer,” said Sam Zales, President of Dealer Operations. “Based on CarGurus’ shoppers’ ratings, it is clear that the team at Apostolakis Honda is delivering a superior car shopping experience for their customers, and we applaud their high standards for excellence.”

“Providing exceptional customer service, and unbeatable pricing is a priority for us, and we are proud to be recognized as a Top Rated Dealer ,” said Ralph Gilpin , General Sales Manager.

CarGurus invites shoppers to review and rate dealerships with whom they have interacted during their car shopping experience. Dealer ratings and reviews are visible to the public on the site, and they are also factored in the algorithm that CarGurus uses to rank search results for shoppers. According to recent CarGurus poll, 78% of shoppers say they will not buy a car from a dealership without first seeking out reviews of that dealer from other shoppers.