Congressman Ryan says party’s message is why Democrats losing elections

WASHINGTON (WYTV) – The Democratic Party is 0 for 5 in special elections to fill seats vacated by President Trump’s appointments.

The latest loss came Tuesday night when John Ossoff lost to Republican Karen Handel by four points in Georgia. Democrats spent $32 million in that race.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, who tried to unseat Nancy Pelosi as House Minority Leader earlier this year, said the results show the Democratic message is the problem.

“We need to take a good strong look in the mirror and realize the problem is us. It’s the party.”

Democrats had hoped to capitalize on President Trump’s historically low approval ratings.

Trump said this is proof that the American public wants his agenda to move forward.