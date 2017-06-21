Dr. Shayesteh: Why am I always hungry?



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you ever catch yourself being hungry after eating just a hour or two prior? You aren’t alone.

Research shows that processed food, which is chemically made, can play a big factor.

All of these chemical, or toxic, ingredients in processed food cause hormonal imbalances and damage your immune system and metabolism.

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain why you’re always hungry and what changes you should make to your diet.

