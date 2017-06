NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a big night for baseball fans in the Valley.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will take the mound at home for the first time this season.

The game, at Eastwood Field, will start at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. The Scrappers play the Auburn Double Days.

It’s also Military Appreciation Night, and there will be fireworks after the game.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance get a free magnet schedule.

For more information on the event and tickets, go to the Scrappers’ website.