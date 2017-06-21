Nugget of Knowledge: Computer Problem “Bugging” You?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Expiration date and bottled water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Say, does your computer have a bug in it? Where does that expression come from? Actually it is fairly old. We were using the expression “bugs” inside of mechanical or electrical devices back in World War II. As a matter of fact even before that, Thomas Edison was complaining of bugs in his inventions.

But how about a computer bug?

Well we could actually pinpoint that to a day in September, 1947. A woman named Grace Hopper, working for the United States Navy, was building and testing primitive computers at Harvard University. Again this is just a few years after the war ended. Well one of the computers stopped working, so the experts came in and took it apart and found a bug..a real bug. A moth, a tiny moth that was stuck between two relays that they couldn’t close. They carefully took it out and stuck it into their log book. A record of what they did everyday. And someone wrote underneath the moth..we finally found our computer bug! And now this computer is debugged. And the expression stuck around. And that’s why we say computer bugs and where they came from.

By the way where is that log book today with the dead moth still stuck to it? In the Smithsonian.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com