St. Vincent DePaul temporarily moves lunch program outside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The St. Vincent Dining Hall was out of commission Wednesday after an accident inside the building made it impossible to use the facility.

Lunches were handed out Wednesday across the street after a ceiling on the second floor collapsed Tuesday inside the hall.

The second floor is used for office space and storage. Workers had gone downstairs just minutes before the tiles and supports fell.

“I thank God we didn’t get anybody hurt. The girls could have got hurt up there. Until we get it fixed, they can’t work up there,” said Tom Williams, board president.

Fortunately, there were plenty of volunteers to help move the lunch operation outside and across the street, including a group of seminarians from Washington, D.C. and a student from Mineral Ridge.

“I had already planned on coming down and they need help no matter outside or inside,” said Faith Land, volunteer.

There’s been plenty to test the staff at the facility – an abrupt management change eighteen months ago, a flooded dining hall back in September, and now fallen ceiling.

“Our mission is to feed those in need and that is what we will continue to do,” said Wayne Johnson, dining room manager.

Although the society’s board will be looking for donations to help pay for repairs, inspectors went through the building and gave permission to re-open the dining hall Thursday morning.

To donate, contact Administrator Jessica Robinson at 330-307-7968, Dining Hall Manager Wayne Murray at 330-559-0587.

Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 224, Youngstown, OH 44501 or donated via St. Vincent de Paul’s website.