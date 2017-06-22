Columbiana student turns school project into ice cream dream

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana High School student’s ice cream project for class has become a pretty successful business.

Alyssa Newton has proved that running your own business can be fun and delicious.

“Ice cream, I think, sells itself and it’s always a good idea,” she said.

Her trailer, called “Lovies Ice Cream and Cool Treats,” is making its way around Columbiana. On Thursday, she was parked at the St. Jude’s Festival in Columbiana. With the warm weather, the soft serve business was busy.

Alyssa’s ice cream trailer started in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) program at school. It was her final entrepreneur project.

Her dad bought the trailer for Alyssa and her sister. With the help of some family members, they got it up and running in a few weeks.

“My grandpa retired so he helped me for three straight weeks, completely gutting it and redoing it, but it was quite hard and laminating the counters was super difficult,” Alyssa said.

The biggest lesson the business has taught her is time management.

“It was hard waiting and figuring out what I should do, when to fit it into my schedule.”

The STEAM program and ice cream project have opened her mind to all sorts of possibilities. Now Alyssa’s thinking of bringing her ice cream to fairs all over the U.S.

And when it’s not at a fair, you can find Lovies Ice Cream and Cool Treats in front of her family’s auto shop on Route 46 in Columbiana.

Alyssa is finishing up high school while running the ice cream business. She will also be taking classes at Youngstown State this fall, majoring in Education.

She’s putting the money earned toward college expenses for both her and her sister.