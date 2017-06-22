Junior Golfers shine at All-Star Tournament



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – 96 of the most talented junior golfers in the world finished up their all-star tournament at Mill Creek Golf Course Thursday.

The three day event was hosted by Valley native, and former PGA tour professional Jerry McGee.

The tournament is part of the American Junior Golf Association. It has produced some of the World’s best golfers. In fact, all but one of the final participants in this year’s U.S. Open have competed in the A-J-G-A. That includes the Open champ Brooks Koepka, who was a 14-time winner on this circuit.

The winner in the Boys’ division is the same player that won it last year…Max Moldovan from Uniontown. He finished 7-under, and has reportedly finished below par in every tournament he’s played over the last two years.

The Girls’ winner was Taylor Kehoe from Ontario Canada at 5 under par.