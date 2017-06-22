Salem Sears Hometown Store closing for good, joining many others

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sears Hometown Store in Salem will be closing its doors for good, joining several area locations that have done the same.

The store on E. State Street announced on its Facebook page that it’s having a liquidation sale over the next 30 days and that everything must go — including the fixtures.

In April, the Sears location at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage also closed.

The Sears Appliance and Hardware store in Austintown announced it was closing last October.

New Castle’s Sears closed last year as well.

Sears Holdings Corp. also owns Kmart, which has joined Sears in shuttering many stores. Locally, Kmart locations in Boardman and Warren have closed.

