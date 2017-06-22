Scrappers top Auburn in extra innings



NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Jonathan Laureno’s RBI double in the tenth inning sent the Eastwood Field crowd home happy, following the Scrappers 5-4 win over Auburn Thursday night.

Auburn jumped out to the early lead with two quick runs in the top of the first inning. The Doubledays first four batters would all reach base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion both drove in runs to put Auburn up 2-0.

The Scrappers answered right back in the bottom of the inning. Samad Taylor would start the inning with an infield single. He would then come around to score on a wild pitch. With two outs in the inning, Will Benson delivered an RBI single to center to score Nolan Jones to tie the game up at 2-2.

The game remained tied until the top of the eighth inning. With two outs, Oliver Ortiz hit his league leading third homerun of the season to push the Doubledays back in front 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning Mahoning Valley took the lead right back. With one out, Jones would single to drive in Taylor to tie the game once again. Ulysses Cantu would then put the Scrappers on top with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Auburn would then tie the game once more in the top of the ninth inning when pinch runner Israel Mota scored on a wild pitch.

Oscar Gonzalez started the bottom of the tenth inning with a leadoff walk. Then two pitches later, Laureano lined a double into the leftfield corner. As the ball kicked off the sidewall and away from Luis Perdomo, Gonzalez was able to score all the way from first for the win.

Gregori Vasquez earned a no decision in 5.0 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on six hits. Vasquez did not walk a batter while striking out three. Luis Araujo followed with 2.0 innings of relief. Araujo did not allow a hit while striking out five. Luis Santos worked 1.0 inning and allowed two earned runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out one. Randy Valladares (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 innings of relief. He did not allow a hit and struck out one.

The Scrappers and Doubledays conclude the series Friday night at 7PM at Eastwood Field.