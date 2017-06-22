Speedway gas station to be built by New Castle’s city hall

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A vacant lot right next to New Castle City Hall will become a new Speedway gas station.

The mayor has already signed an agreement to let the building begin. It will take Speedway less than 90 days to construct.

A funeral home and residence sold its property to make room for the pumps.

It will be the first gas station inside New Castle city limits.

“They felt that this particular spot is very important to them,” New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said. “Traffic coming from Samson Street is 16,000 cars a day. So this is very important for them. They like it right here.”

The city also gave a portion of land for the project in exchange for getting 15 parking spaces.