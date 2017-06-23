Daybreak Ice Cream Sandwich Eating Contest

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: The Tickle Truth

WYTV Daybreak Meteorologist Jim Loboy faced off against Cameraman Mooch in an Ice Cream Sandwich Eating contest!

The REAL contest takes place Friday afternoon at the Cortland Street Fair. The Fair runs Friday and Saturday.

Just Pizzelles and Dairy Queen team up for the third annual Ice Cream Sandwich Eating Contest. Contestants have to eat 5 ice cream sandwiches made of DQ soft serve and flavored pizzelles. The person to eat them all the fastest wins. Winner receives a special trophy, a year supply of Pizzelles, and half a year supply of ice cream treats from Cortland Dairy Queen. There is also a food drive and everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Cortland Area Cares Food Pantry. A winner will be picked to win a surprise gift.

Hours of the Cortland Street Fair ~ Friday, June 23rd: Open 6pm – midnight Saturday, June 24th: Open 1pm – midnight

Ice cream sandwich eating contest will take place Friday June 23rd at 6pm on the Main stage, Main Street in Cortland, Ohio