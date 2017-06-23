Former assistant pastor of Poland church ordered to immediately register as sex offender

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former assistant pastor at a church in Poland was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery charges on May 10.

Christopher Stivers was in the Mahoning County Court Friday morning after being arrested in November 2016 for having sexual contact with a teenage girl.

Stivers was silently crying as the judge ordered him to immediately register as a Tier III sex offender.

Stivers was previously the assistant pastor at Gospel Baptist Church.

In court, Stivers said, “I am sorry to the family and I know words don’t mean much but that’s all I have … It was my actions and my choices that brought me to this place.”