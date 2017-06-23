Four women charged with prostitution after New Castle sex sting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police arrested four women on the south side of the city during an undercover sex sting operation.

Thursday, police said each woman got into the vehicle driven by an undercover officer and asked for money in exchange for sex.

Police arrested Miranda Bookamer, Angel Savage, Elissa Heemer, and Natalie McKee. They were all arrested and charged with prostitution.

Heemer and McKee already had active warrants for their arrest.

The New Castle Street Crimes Unit said it will continue to enforce prostitution and other crimes.