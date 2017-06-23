LaBrae seeks their 2nd Blue Tier crown in a row

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Last year, LaBrae made it through the AAC Blue Tier schedule unscathed with a perfect 6-0 mark. In 2017, the Vikings return three standout linebackers and four offensive linemen including Rhen McConaughey – who has set every strength number at the school.
Brookfield closed out last season with a 7-3 record but dropped all of their setbacks by less than 7-points. The Warriors return seven starters on each side of the ball.
In Liberty, the Leopards return 9 starters on offense for a unit which averaged 24 points in their 5-wins last Fall. In their 5-losses; however, Liberty was only able to average 10.6 points. Coach Chet Allen’s bunch will focus on getting better while adding depth along the roster.
Champion’s coach Nick Wagner views his team as a much stronger bunch in 2017 after a good off-season which saw many commit to the weight room. The Golden Flashes welcome back 7 starters on offense.
Girard looks to rebound from a 3-win season last Fall. Coach Pat Pearson returns 8 starters on offense and 9 on defense to go along with the Tier’s Offensive Player of the Year – Mark Waid.
Memorial is seeking their first winning season in five years (2012: 6-4).
Last year, Newton Falls won as many games (2) as they had in their previous three seasons (2013-15). The Tigers return their starting quarterback (Braden Bungard), 1000-yard rusher (Bill Wright), starting fullback (Colton Hunt), a playmaker outside (Jordan Edmondson) and four of their five starters upfront from a year ago.
2016 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings
LaBrae – 8-4 (6-0)
Brookfield – 7-3 (4-2)
Liberty – 5-5 (4-2)
Girard – 3-7 (3-3)
Campbell Memorial – 4-6 (2-4)
Champion – 4-6 (2-4)
Newton Falls – 2-8 (0-6)
2016 AAC Blue Leaders
Team Leaders
Scoring Offense
1.Brookfield – 35.6
2.Girard – 32.1
3.LaBrae – 26.3
4.Campbell Memorial – 23.0
5.Champion – 19.0
6.Liberty – 17.3
7.Newton Falls – 12.2
Scoring Defense
1.Brookfield – 18.3
2.LaBrae – 19.0
3.Campbell Memorial – 20.0
4.Liberty – 22.4
5.Newton Falls – 28.7
6.Champion – 30.7
7.Girard – 37.3
Individual Leaders
Passing Yards: Mark Waid (Girard) – 2624
Completion Percentage: Dra Rushton (Liberty) – 57.1%
Passing Touchdowns: Mark Waid (Girard) – 22
Rushing Yards: Xavier Bailey (Brookfield) – 1683+
Yards Per Carry: Xavier Bailey (Brookfield) – 8.9+
Rushing Touchdowns: Xavier Bailey (Brookfield) – 21+
Receptions: Tariq Drake (LaBrae) – 45+
Receiving Yards: Michael Belcik (Girard) – 980
Receiving Touchdowns: Michael Belcik (Girard) – 11
+-Graduated
2016 Big 22 Selections
Xavier Bailey, Brookfield
Tariq Drake, LaBrae
Yianni Koullias, Campbell Memorial
Dra Rushton, Liberty
Mark Waid, Girard
Blue Tier Champions
2016: LaBrae
2015: Brookfield
2011: Girard, Campbell Memorial
2010: Campbell Memorial
2009: Girard
2008: LaBrae
Big games on the schedule
Aug. 24 – Niles at Girard*
Aug. 24 – Warren JFK at Champion*
Aug. 25 – Struthers at Liberty*
Aug. 25 – Brookfield at McDonald*
Aug. 25 – Valley Christian at Campbell Memorial*
Sept. 1 – LaBrae at Warren JFK*
Sept. 1 – Hubbard at Girard*
Sept. 1 – Liberty at Lakeview*
Sept. 1 – Springfield at Brookfield*
Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton at Newton Falls*
Sept. 8 – Champion at McDonald*
Sept. 8 – East Palestine at Campbell Memorial*
Sept. 8 – Brookfield at Cuyahoga Heights*
Sept. 8 – Newton Falls at Mineral Ridge*
Sept. 8 – Lakeview at LaBrae*
Sept. 9 – Girard at Warren JFK*
Sept. 15 – Liberty at Brookfield
Sept. 15 – Champion at Girard
Sept. 22 – Brookfield at South Range*
Sept. 29 – Liberty at LaBrae
Oct. 6 – Brookfield at Girard
Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial at Struthers*
Oct. 6 – Champion at Liberty
Oct. 6 – Newton Falls at LaBrae
Oct. 13 – LaBrae at Brookfield
Oct. 20 – Girard at LaBrae
Oct. 20 – Champion at Lakeview*
Oct. 27 – Champion at Brookfield
Oct. 27 – Liberty at Girard
Oct. 27 – Campbell Memorial at Newton Falls
*-Non-league games