LaBrae seeks their 2nd Blue Tier crown in a row

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Last year, LaBrae made it through the AAC Blue Tier schedule unscathed with a perfect 6-0 mark. In 2017, the Vikings return three standout linebackers and four offensive linemen including Rhen McConaughey – who has set every strength number at the school.

Brookfield closed out last season with a 7-3 record but dropped all of their setbacks by less than 7-points. The Warriors return seven starters on each side of the ball.

In Liberty, the Leopards return 9 starters on offense for a unit which averaged 24 points in their 5-wins last Fall. In their 5-losses; however, Liberty was only able to average 10.6 points. Coach Chet Allen’s bunch will focus on getting better while adding depth along the roster.

Champion’s coach Nick Wagner views his team as a much stronger bunch in 2017 after a good off-season which saw many commit to the weight room. The Golden Flashes welcome back 7 starters on offense.

Girard looks to rebound from a 3-win season last Fall. Coach Pat Pearson returns 8 starters on offense and 9 on defense to go along with the Tier’s Offensive Player of the Year – Mark Waid.

Memorial is seeking their first winning season in five years (2012: 6-4).

Last year, Newton Falls won as many games (2) as they had in their previous three seasons (2013-15). The Tigers return their starting quarterback (Braden Bungard), 1000-yard rusher (Bill Wright), starting fullback (Colton Hunt), a playmaker outside (Jordan Edmondson) and four of their five starters upfront from a year ago.

2016 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

LaBrae – 8-4 (6-0)

Brookfield – 7-3 (4-2)

Liberty – 5-5 (4-2)

Girard – 3-7 (3-3)

Campbell Memorial – 4-6 (2-4)

Champion – 4-6 (2-4)

Newton Falls – 2-8 (0-6)

2016 AAC Blue Leaders

Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

1.Brookfield – 35.6

2.Girard – 32.1

3.LaBrae – 26.3

4.Campbell Memorial – 23.0

5.Champion – 19.0

6.Liberty – 17.3

7.Newton Falls – 12.2

Scoring Defense

1.Brookfield – 18.3

2.LaBrae – 19.0

3.Campbell Memorial – 20.0

4.Liberty – 22.4

5.Newton Falls – 28.7

6.Champion – 30.7

7.Girard – 37.3

Individual Leaders

Passing Yards: Mark Waid (Girard) – 2624

Completion Percentage: Dra Rushton (Liberty) – 57.1%

Passing Touchdowns: Mark Waid (Girard) – 22

Rushing Yards: Xavier Bailey (Brookfield) – 1683+

Yards Per Carry: Xavier Bailey (Brookfield) – 8.9+

Rushing Touchdowns: Xavier Bailey (Brookfield) – 21+

Receptions: Tariq Drake (LaBrae) – 45+

Receiving Yards: Michael Belcik (Girard) – 980

Receiving Touchdowns: Michael Belcik (Girard) – 11

+-Graduated

2016 Big 22 Selections

Xavier Bailey, Brookfield

Tariq Drake, LaBrae

Yianni Koullias, Campbell Memorial

Dra Rushton, Liberty

Mark Waid, Girard

Blue Tier Champions

2016: LaBrae

2015: Brookfield

2011: Girard, Campbell Memorial

2010: Campbell Memorial

2009: Girard

2008: LaBrae

Big games on the schedule

Aug. 24 – Niles at Girard*

Aug. 24 – Warren JFK at Champion*

Aug. 25 – Struthers at Liberty*

Aug. 25 – Brookfield at McDonald*

Aug. 25 – Valley Christian at Campbell Memorial*

Sept. 1 – LaBrae at Warren JFK*

Sept. 1 – Hubbard at Girard*

Sept. 1 – Liberty at Lakeview*

Sept. 1 – Springfield at Brookfield*

Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton at Newton Falls*

Sept. 8 – Champion at McDonald*

Sept. 8 – East Palestine at Campbell Memorial*

Sept. 8 – Brookfield at Cuyahoga Heights*

Sept. 8 – Newton Falls at Mineral Ridge*

Sept. 8 – Lakeview at LaBrae*

Sept. 9 – Girard at Warren JFK*

Sept. 15 – Liberty at Brookfield

Sept. 15 – Champion at Girard

Sept. 22 – Brookfield at South Range*

Sept. 29 – Liberty at LaBrae

Oct. 6 – Brookfield at Girard

Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial at Struthers*

Oct. 6 – Champion at Liberty

Oct. 6 – Newton Falls at LaBrae

Oct. 13 – LaBrae at Brookfield

Oct. 20 – Girard at LaBrae

Oct. 20 – Champion at Lakeview*

Oct. 27 – Champion at Brookfield

Oct. 27 – Liberty at Girard

Oct. 27 – Campbell Memorial at Newton Falls

*-Non-league games