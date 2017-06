YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A line of strong showers and storms is moving through the entire viewing area.

Some locations in Mahoning County have collected up to an inch of rain. Other areas could see anywhere from half an inch of water to two inches.

The Pittsburgh area has a flash flood watch. Akron and Canton have flood advisories.

Severe Weather Photos: June 23, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery I-680 southbound under the South Avenue bridge Severe Weather Photos: June 23, 2017 Severe Weather Photos: June 23, 2017 Severe Weather Photos: June 23, 2017