AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are converging at the GetGo gas station on Mahoning Avenue following reports of a suspicious package.

The Youngstown bomb squad has been called to the scene, but it is now confirmed that the package is a children’s toy.

The entire gas station has been roped off.

The package was discovered just before 7 a.m.

An image of the package looks like two bottles taped together lying next to a gas pump.