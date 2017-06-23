Police say fight over stolen lawnmower ends in shots fired and arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say an argument Thursday over a stolen lawn mower escalated into shots being fired and a man getting arrested for felonious assault.

According to a police report, Robert Jones, 63, confronted another man at the Gateway Gas Mart on Market Street about a stolen lawn mower. The two men threw objects at each other and were asked to leave by the gas station attendant. According to the victim, Jones yelled, “You’re a dead man walking” before he left.

Later that day, the victim said he was walking in the 600 block of Lakewood Avenue when he was approached again by Jones who had a gun and fired shots at him. The victim said he hid behind a utility pole to avoid the gunfire. The victim told police that Jones continued shooting and tried to walk around the pole to get to him.

Officers arrived on the scene and apprehended Jones.

Police recovered a gun from Jones along with a bag of marijuana and rolling papers, according to a police report. He is charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability and drug possession.

Police noted in the report that the victim and Jones appeared to be highly intoxicated.