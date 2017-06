YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are on the scene of a shooting on the city’s west side.

Shots were fired at a car in the 50 block of Oneta Avenue.

An ambulance has been called and a white sheet is over one of the windows of a GMC. The coroner is now on the scene.

WYTV is sending crews to the scene and will bring you the latest information.