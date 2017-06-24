Emerald Diner in Hubbard is back with a touch of ‘uniqueness’

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Hubbard staple is back in business after several years on the sidelines.

The Emerald Diner re-opened its doors on May 3 after shutting down in 2012 when fire destroyed the business. It’s now under new ownership, which brought back the diner flair with a modern twist.

“The uniqueness of it,” customer Dick McLaughlin said. “It’s something very much out of the ordinary.”

Head chef Eric Kilgore remembers the Emerald Diner back in the early 2000’s. It’s where he got his first job at age 14 washing dishes.

When the diner caught fire in 2012…

“We all thought that it was going to be open right away,” Kilgore said. “So I was surprised when I heard it sat for quite a while.”

Owner Jorge Carreno says it took a while to restore the diner to its full glory. But the result is worth it.

“The vibe just feels incredible,” Carreno said. “Just to be here and everything’s brand new — but it’s still the feel of the 1930s, the 1940s.”

Old school feel, new age food — that’s what Kilgore wants to bring to the Emerald Diner.

He’s revamping the menu now, but promises the food will never stray too far from its diner roots.

“We just want them to have something that’s a little different, but gives you that taste of home,” Kilgore said.

People say they are excited to see the Hubbard staple back in action, and they’re expecting it to stay around for years to come.

Check out the diner’s Facebook page here.