Tips to stay safe around water, fireworks as summer season begins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With summer officially in full swing and the Fourth of July right around the corner, a lot of people have begun opening up their swimming pools and buying fireworks.

But before all the fun, Dr. Mike Sevilla from the Family Practice Center of Salem has some important reminders about keeping safe in pools and with fireworks this summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2005-14, there was an annual average of 3,500 fatal unintentional drownings — about 10 deaths per day. Approximately one in five of these fatalities were children 14 years old or younger.

Sevilla says to never leave a child unattended near the water, always keep a life-saving ring and CPR instructions near your pool and keep a phone with you in case you need to call for help.

In a 2014 report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 35 percent of people seen in the ER around July 4 were younger than 15 years old. In addition, 28 percent of ER visits were due to sparklers, which can reach up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sevilla says a responsible adult should always supervise any firework activities, never give fireworks to children, always have a bucket of water nearby and never relight a dud firework.

