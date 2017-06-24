Youngstown woman serves community free lunch, gives kids games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds got a hearty lunch in Youngstown Saturday free of charge.

Food 4 Your Soul Ministries served fried chicken, macaroni, corn and more in a Glenwood Avenue parking lot. They also handed out free games to kids.

Food 4 Your Soul president Michelle White cooks the meals each month and uses her own money to buy games for the kids. Many area businesses also contributed, including One Hot Cookie, The Villa and The Federal.

White says she sees a need in the community, and helping people is something she’s always done.

“Actually it was instilled in me as a little kid,” White said. “My parents used to feed. And then I just said I wanted to carry it on, so I just started doing it six years ago today, actually.”

The ministry says it normally feeds 250-400 people within two hours.

White hosts the events every month.