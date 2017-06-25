Valley Korean War veterans hope not to be forgotten



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Korean War is often nicknamed the Forgotten War due to its brevity (1950-53) and the lack of public attention it received.

But Saturday, people gathered in Austintown to make sure that those who fought in it were remembered for their ultimate sacrifice.

“I just sit back and it brings back memories,” Korean War veteran Ray Ornelas said.

June marks the 67th anniversary of the Korean War.

Ornelas admits most of the memories are not pleasant.

“I personally was with a second lieutenant when he was captured,” he said. “Maybe like seven or 10 feet away from me when they grabbed him.”

120 men from the Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties died while serving in the Korean War.

Saturday, veterans and civilians honored those men with a role call and rifle salute. A wreath of roses holds a flower for each life lost.

“That’s when you really start thinking about how lucky you are to have all the freedoms that you have,” Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni said. “When these people gave the ultimate sacrifice for us and didn’t even know us.”

Many Korean War veterans fear the public will never know them — or their sacrifice — because the war was short lived. They say Saturday’s event helps keep the memory of those who served alive.

“I don’t know how much they cover in school anymore as far as history and stuff, but to actually be aware,” Michael Ekoniak Jr. of the Korean War Veteran’s Association said.

“They know what they went through and hopefully they’ll remember what we’ve been through,” Ornelas said.