Zac Brown Band ticket sales ‘phenomenal’ on 1st day, JAC Management says



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Just Saturday, tickets went on sale to see the Zac Brown Band at Stambaugh Stadium on Aug. 24.

WYTV asked Group President Eric Ryan how day one of sales went for the first-of-its-kind concert.

“They’re going phenomenal,” he said. “We had our best on-sale ever, and we’re really excited. To our knowledge, we’re the most tickets ever sold in Youngstown’s history, already.”

On June 16, JAC Management Group announced that the historic Youngstown event would be headlined by the Zac Brown Band.

Stambaugh Stadium has around 21,000 seats to fill. JAC Management Group hopes to sell out every one.

For comparison, the Covelli Centre only has around 6,000 seats.

