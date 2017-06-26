Cortland man pleads guilty to crash that killed 28-year-old jogger

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of hitting and killing 28-year-old Brittany Szwedko pleaded guilty to the fatal crash in a Trumbull County courtroom Monday morning.

Russell Lauer III, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. He will be sentenced after a pre-sentencing investigation is complete.

Szwedko was jogging on the side of Ridge Road in Fowler Township in February 2016 when she was hit by Lauer, according to witnesses. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Szwedko had been training for a half marathon at the time.

Police said Lauer was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash. They said he never stopped after hitting Szwedko and had to be chased down by several witnesses.

Prosecutors said he has two prior convictions for driving while under influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as a prior reckless operation charge and seven prior suspensions on his driving record.