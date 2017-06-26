Katie’s Weight Loss Wednesday: Update 6/26/2017

Hello everyone!

It has almost been a year since my last update, but I have been working hard to keep up my weight loss and continue staying healthy. The best way to kick this off is by sharing the numbers. Here is my progress since my first ever appointment with Dr. Shayesteh on February 1, 2016.

Percent Body Fat: Has dropped 14.7 percent

Fat Body Weight: Has dropped 30.7 pounds

Lean Body Weight: Has increased 9.3 pounds

Metabolic Rate: Has increased 129 calories a day

Over 30 pounds down and counting! The fantastic thing about this is, nearly a year and a half later, I am STILL keeping up with this.

Dr. Shayesteh truly does teach you how to eat well and still live your life. It’s okay to have a little treat every now and then, but you can’t act like your treat is a cheat. That was an important lesson to learn through this whole journey.

As a little update about myself and where I am now, I am still working as a group fitness instructor at Creekside Fitness, I LOVE it! But, as a plus, I also got my certification to be a certified personal trainer. I’m not doing any training right now, but it was a huge goal of mine.

I love the way my appearance is continuing to change, especially with a wedding coming up! But, more than that, it’s how I feel. I feel more awake, I feel healthier and I feel like myself.

All of this came from a desire to better myself for ME.

We can all go to the appointments, go to the meetings, step on the scale and count the calories. But until you’re ready to do this for YOU, and for the right reasons, it won’t work. My advice is to find out why you want to lose the weight and why you want to get healthy. The answer should always come down to you, your health and your family.

Thank you all for following along on this journey with me, it certainly isn’t over for me yet!