Local road departments partner to efficiently complete projects

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews from different road departments got together in New Middletown Monday morning to work on a stretch of highway.

It’s a different approach that’s helping get road work in the area done much faster.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office is organizing the work. Crews from the county, New Middletown, Springfield and Beaver Township are all working together on several different projects.

Springfield Township Road Superintendent Richard Kennedy says the partnership benefits everyone involved.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about in the past and we’ve done in the past. So if the village needs some help we’re willing to help them and in return they’ll help us along with the county and along with Beaver Township,” he said.

Monday’s work was on Middletown Road. Crews cut down berms to get the road ready for paving.

