MCCTC grad from Springfield wins gold at nationals for firefighting

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A new Mahoning County Career and Technical Center grad from Springfield recently took his firefighting skills to the next level — competing in the SkillsUSA Championship in Kentucky.

It’s a competitive event that showcases the best career and technical education students in the nation.

Austin Gebhardt took the top prize at the event, winning a gold medal for his firefighting skills.

“A lot of it has to do with family and how great these guys are,” said Gebhardt, a third generation firefighter at the New Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Monday, Gebhardt was surprised by his fellow brothers and sisters for his major accomplishment last week.

“The firefighting portion is, you take a CPAT test — which is an agility test that you have to take to be a firefighter,” he said. “Then there is also the written and oral tests. And then we also had to do a knot-tying to make sure we’re proficient in our skills.”

The person most proud of Austin just may be his dad Matt, who also happens to be the department’s Chief.

“He put all his hard work and determination behind him,” Matt Gebhardt said. “Now we got a nationally-recognized gold medal winner in firefighting.”

Austin and his dad say a lot of the credit goes to MCCTC and its public service courses. The school has only had a firefighting program there for three years now.

“The education they get at that school is just phenomenal,” Matt said.

Austin says he’s set to upgrade from his yellow in-training helmet to his professional black helmet in December — something he’s really looking forward to.

Matt said, since graduating, Austin has applied to several full-time departments in the area.

“We’re just waiting to hear from them. So I’ll probably lose him for a little bit, but I’m not gonna let him go very far,” Matt said with a laugh.