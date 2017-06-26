NAACP gives Youngstown Schools CEO rave reviews, says board didn’t act

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP has given schools CEO Krish Mohip a passing grade for his first year on the job.

It said he’s also begun making much-needed changes in the school district. The NAACP said the Board of Education had the power to make these changes but never acted.

Jimma McWilson said it’s not a matter of a change in law.

“It is someone who is willing to take up the mantle of putting kids first, of working through the problems, and accepting the fact that someone like the NAACP is going to be making phone calls.”

NAACP President George Freeman, Jr. said Mohip stepped into a job that needed to be done.

“We did not like the way the governor did what he did by taking over the schools but we agreed something drastic had to be done.”

Mohip said he’ll continue working with the NAACP and that he appreciates its work.

“Their aim — like mine — is to improve the performance of the schools and the academic achievement of all students.”

The civil rights organization said Mohip has done an excellent job of responding to questions and concerns.

East High School parent Sheila Taylor said she wanted to see more involvement from city parents.

“I feel like [Mohip] is doing a real good job. You have to give a person a chance, especially if they don’t know. You’re just throwing them out there.”

The organization said it wants to review Mohip’s progress every six months.