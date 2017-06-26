Nugget of Knowledge: McDonald’s Gold Card

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: The Tickle Truth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The gold McDonalds card that entitles you to free food…maybe for life!

Rob Lowe has a gold card from McDonalds…got it from a friend whose day invented the Egg McMuffin.

The company has given out cards, or at least pieces of paper, granting people free food ever since Ray Kroc took over the brand in the 1950s.

Kroc would occasionally informally sign and gift Be Our Guest coupons to customers that were valid for a lifetime of free food….or sometimes just certain foods on the menu from any McDonald’s restaurant in the world.

Mitt Romney’s dad, former Michigan governor George Romney got a coupon after working briefing with Kroc.

Today, the company or its franchise owners hand out actual official gold cards to people that entitle them to free food.

These cards might be limited to a single restaurant, or several restaurants owned or in some cases, good worldwide.

The cards can last anywhere from a year to a lifetime.

Charles Ramsey of Cleveland has one…..he dropped his Big Mac in 2013 to help rescue three women held captive in Cleveland home ….Charles has a lifetime pass at several McDonalds in Cleveland.

Warren Buffet has one in his wallet….so does Bill Gates.

