Ohio AG Mike DeWine announces 2018 run for governor



CEDARVILLE, OH (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced he is running for governor in 2018.

The 70-year-old Republican, a former U.S. senator and lieutenant governor, made the announcement at his annual ice cream social at his Cedarville home in southwest Ohio. The social has become a mainstay of Ohio summer politics.

Cedarville University political scientist Mark Caleb Smith says DeWine should be an instant front-runner with his name recognition and favorability among voters, extensive political network and more than $2.5 million in his campaign war chest.

It’s not clear how well DeWine’s traditional political profile will serve him in a national political climate that’s been upended by President Donald Trump. DeWine’s two announced Republican challengers are already employing some of President Trump’s populist campaign tactics.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)