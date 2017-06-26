Patrol: Driver confused by construction drives off ramp in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital late Sunday night after driving off a closed exit ramp off of Interstate 80.

The accident happened about 11:45 p.m.

The driver called 911 and said she drove off the exit ramp and over the old bridge over Route 62.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the woman drove through construction cones and onto the old exit where the bridge once stood.

Remnants from the bridge stopped the car from going over the edge onto Route 62 below.

The extent of the driver’s injuries and those of her passenger are unknown at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.