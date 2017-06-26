Suspect indicted on murder charges in killing of Warren man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample, of Warren, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Austin Burke is charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, two counts of aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Burke was arrested last week during an investigation of a robbery at Pizza Joe’s in Cortland.

Police believe Burke robbed the pizza shop. Investigators said they recovered a gun and money on Wednesday, believed to be evidence in that robbery.

Police say Burke also shot and killed Sample, who was found dead in a wooded area in Bristolville last Thursday. He had been reported missing by his family last week.

Police said evidence connected Burke to that murder.