Volunteers collect signatures to fight gerrymandering

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteers were out collecting signatures in Boardman Sunday to fight gerrymandering.

They hosted a drive-thru petition signing event at the Operating Engineers Hall on McClurg Road. They’re hoping to get enough signatures before July 5 so a constitutional amendment can be on the ballot this November.

Mahoning County Young Democrats President Christopher Anderson says this is a non-partisan issue to fight for fair districts.

“Regardless of whether you’re a Republican or whether you’re a Democrat, we can all agree that everyone’s vote deserves to be counted,” Anderson said. “Everyone agrees that gerrymandering has gone too far and it’s time to put an end to it.”

Voters passed a similar measure for redistricting reform when it comes to legislative districts back in 2015. This time they’re hoping to create similar rules for congressional districts.

You can sign the petition at fairdistrictsohio.org.