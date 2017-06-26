Woman jailed, charged with killing 3-year-old Warren boy

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of killing a 3-year-old Warren boy.

Lynette Talley, 64, is charged with murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Warren detectives said the charges are related to the death of Amari Allen, who died at Akron Children’s Hospital on May 8.

Staff at the hospital believed that Allen’s injuries weren’t accidental, according to a call for service report.

The child’s legal guardian told police that she believed Allen was choking and went to grab food out of his mouth when he fell back, hitting the counter and floor.

But, hospital staff there told investigators that the type of trauma the child suffered did not match her story.

Talley was arrested Monday after a Trumbull County grand jury indicted her on the charges.