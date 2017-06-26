Youngstown dad charged after 8-year-old found alone in deplorable conditions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown is facing child endangering charges after police say his son was found in a home strewn with trash and rotten food.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. Friday to a home in the 100 block of E. Ravenwood Ave. and found an 8-year-old child there alone. The boy said he had been there for several hours and was afraid.

Police noted in the report that garbage was strewn about the house and it smelled heavily of feces and urine. They noted that a pair of underwear containing human feces was found on the floor. They also said the refrigerator was full of moldy, rotten food.

While officers were at the house, they said the boy threw up, saying he had only eaten Taco Bell earlier that day and was eating leftovers since there was nothing else to eat.

Police said 58-year-old Daniel Williams Jr. arrived at the house around 3 a.m. and said he had only been gone for about 20 minutes. Officers told Williams they had been on the scene for about an hour, to which Williams did not have an answer, the report stated.

The boy told police his mother is currently in CCA, according to the police report. The report did not say if CCA is Community Corrections Association, which is a halfway house, or the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. Both are referred to as CCA.

Williams was arrested and charged with child endangering. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.