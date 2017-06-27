Cleveland police investigating murder of missing Warren man

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren and Cleveland police officers are working together to determine who killed a Warren man, found with a gunshot wound in Cleveland.

Cory Bradley, 39, was found June 16 behind a vacant building on Miles Avenue. His family had reported him missing the week before.

Warren detectives said they are working with the Cleveland Police Department’s Homicide Unit to determine what happened.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Bradley died of a gunshot wound to the head.