Katie Dugan’s Farewell to the Daybreak Nation

Youngstown, Ohio (WYTV)- Katie Dugan announced Tuesday, June 27th is her final morning working on WYTV’s Daybreak Morning news program. She’s been here at WYTV for two years, and though she’s leaving us, she will be staying in the Valley.

Katie will be working as a copywriter at Cassidy Advertising and Consulting in Canfield, Ohio. And while you may not see her on in the morning, look for Katie to make appearances on My Valley Deals and My Valley Dining.

Katie adds, “Thank you so much to all the wonderful businesses and people I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the past two years.” Over the past two years, Katie has reached her fitness goals, losing 30 pounds and earning her certification as a personal trainer!

We wish Katie well, and Daybreak is actively auditioning candidates to take over her duties.

Good Luck Katie, you’ll be missed!