New date set for Route 46 closure in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District and Niles city officials have come to an agreement about when and how long Route 46 will be closed.

Signs on the side of the road have been telling drivers to plan on a 30-day closure that was supposed to begin on Tuesday.

Niles Service Director Edward Stredney said Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street will now be closed for just four days starting July 17.

Officials met with MVSD on Tuesday to work out the solution because they were concerned about how closing the busy road for 30 days would affect traffic in the city.

The closure is to accommodate MVSD’s phase three of its multi-million dollar valve replacement project.