Police looking for missing Warren man who may be in danger

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County 911 has issued an alert for an endangered missing adult.

Eighty-year-old Roger Wade was reported missing after he didn’t return to his Warren home after leaving at 8 p.m. Monday.

Wade, who lives on Eldon Drive, was last seen wearing a navy blue-colored shirt, shorts and a baseball cap. He was described as being 5’9″ tall and 170 pounds with blue eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved was a black-colored 2008 Kia Spectra, with license plate number ELH9591.

Those with information on Wade’s whereabouts are asked to call the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911. People can also call Trumbull County’s 911 center at 330-675-2730.