Program bridges gap between Youngstown Jewish community and Israel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over 100 people gathered at the Jewish Community Center Monday night to celebrate connections made through an international program.

Partnership2Gether connects Jewish and Israeli communities around the world.

The organization sponsors cultural exchanges and economic and educational opportunities.

Director Nancy Burnett said groups like these are essential to building relationships and encouraging unity.

“Once we get to know each other on a one-on-one basis, we realize so much more our commonalities. We realize the positive things that we all share.”

The Partnership2Gether Summit takes place every six months. One of the summits is in Isreal.