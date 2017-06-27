Restored statues making their way to top of Mahoning County Court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the last stages of the $6 million Mahoning County Courthouse renovation is happening Tuesday.

The main statue that was removed from the top the courthouse will be hoisted atop of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

The base of the statue collapsed and was removed about six years ago. Pollution over the years also turned the 2,000-pound statue black.

The piece was sent to Oberlin, Ohio, where it underwent a $70,000 restoration.

The discoloration was removed, giving it its new green color. The structure of the statue was also reinforced.

“It’s expected that it will stay green for a very long time, especially because we don’t have the same kind of air pollution that we used to have, so it’s set for quite a while,” said Historic Architect Elizabeth Corbin Murphy.

Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler said the statues are an important part of Youngstown’s history.

“It’s really who we are, what we are about — how Youngstown started in the early 1900s, and it’s a great day to be able to place them back on top of the courthouse and return them to their original location,” Ditzler said.

The woman on the left of the statue stands for justice, the man in the middle is strength and authority, and the woman on the right stands for the law.

The statue goes back up around 2 p.m. Tuesday.