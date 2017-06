SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) –¬†Chestnut Run Swim Beach in Sharpsville is back open Tuesday after being closed due to slight levels of E. coli in the water.

The Army Corp. of Engineers said the levels were slightly higher due to the rain we’ve seen over the last week.

Another sample taken on Monday came back showing that the water is clear.

The quality standards of the Shenango River Lake, which flows into Chestnut Run, are tested weekly.