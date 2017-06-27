Volunteers honored in Youngstown for work with veterans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Veterans and volunteers gathered together Tuesday to celebrate their work.

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission and Youngstown Mayor John McNally thanked them for all they do.

Volunteers from the United Way and recruits were given an award for their work.

The main highlight was a service project on Memorial Day. Veterans’ graves were decorated with flags to honor them.

The organization said everyone working together helps with education.

“To educate them on how we recognize our veterans and the importance of recognizing the freedoms we have today because of the sacrifices they gave,” said Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Susan Krawchyk.

If you want to find out how you can volunteer with the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, give them a call at 330-740-2450.